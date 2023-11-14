One month after turning 87and with poor health that forces him to stay in bed or go to the hospital frequently, as well as to travel much of the time in a wheelchair, Pope Francis He sees with concern the arrival of the end of 2023, the year in which he had pinned his hopes on carrying out a profound reform of the Catholic Church.

His papacy, which celebrated a decade in March, has been gripped by two powerful opposing forces.

On one hand, conservatives and traditionalists – very strong among the more than 270 American bishops – who have taken a dim view of positions such as the one Francis held in a documentary in 2020 where he assured that “homosexuals (…) are children of God and have the right to a family,” as well as as its openness to the participation of women in the diaconate. And on the other, the liberals, eager for reforms and concerned about the decline of Catholicism among the new generations due to the scandals of pedophilia in the clergy, discrimination against women in the priesthood and censorship of homosexuals.

In March 2021, months after the Pope’s phrases in the documentary, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith –which since 2022 has not been called a congregation but a dicastery– insisted on describing homosexuality as “a sin.” And he explained that although “God never stops blessing his children (…) he does not and cannot bless sin,” with which he sought to close the door to gay marriage.

Francisco

has opened controversies on the widest possible variety of fronts (…) and is a constant critic of conservatives

Since his arrival to the pontificate in March 2013 and as the first pope of Latin American origin, Jorge bergoglio – as he was known before becoming Francis – gained the sympathy of the media and public opinion who saw in his origin, in his speech of a Church for the poor and in his simple forms far from Vatican pomp, the arrival of A new age. But, for some analysts, the Pope would have achieved better results if his style – especially in matters of communication –, instead of focusing on creating a friendly figure for himself, had responded to a strategy of advancing step by step, to the point. of persuasion, to bring each extreme closer to more realistic positions.

For Ross Douthat, a Catholic columnist for the New York Times and an expert on religion in the United States, Francis has opened “controversies on the widest possible variety of fronts.” Sometimes, improvised, such as his criticized conversations with Eugenio Scalfari, an atheist Italian journalist and director of the left-wing newspaper La Repubblica’, who published those talks, of which he did not record or take notes and in which he quoted the Pope denying the doctrine of hell.

Douthat also questions the “constant criticism of conservatives, and especially traditionalists, for being rigid, self-righteous and cold-hearted.” Francisco has accused them of being “all stiff in black cassocks,” and thus graduated those bishops from opponents.

Due to the obstacles in the wheel of that sector, the pontiff “has backed down repeatedly,” according to Douthat, who cites as an example the issue of homosexuals and their right to live as a family.

Working tables of the synod that took place during the month of October.

Tensions grow

In 2021, Bergoglio launched the Synodal Path, an unprecedented route of consultations with faithful, priests, lay and religious women, and bishops.

In a first stage carried out from the parishes, the parents had to listen to the opinion of the parishioners and then the bishops had to do the same with their communities as a whole, to collect ideas, doubts and concerns.

In April 2022, The bishops sent their conclusions to Rome, which the general secretariat of the Synod leaked, compiled and published in a first document in September of the same year. From then until last March, the bishops gathered by continents drafted new documents that they sent to Rome.

The General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops – made up of more than 340 prelates with voting rights – finally met last month in Rome. Two-thirds of the votes were required to validate each paragraph of the document, which made progress very difficult. Francis was clear about this since mid-October of last year, when he announced that the Synod did not end in 2023, but rather extended until 2024, when – again in October – the bishops must conclude their work.

On October 28, at the end of the first cycle of the Synod assembly, a report of more than 40 pages was ready, with few substantive decisions and many topics cited as part of the debate, but without agreement among the prelates. Not even the access of women to the diaconate (third degree of the hierarchy) as auxiliaries to priests and bishops went ahead and, like many other issues, the decisions were postponed until next year.

Pope Francis led the concluding Holy Mass of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. See also War in Ukraine: Putin's attack, Russia's defense

Meanwhile, this year tensions between the Vatican and conservative and liberal forces are increasing.

On the one hand, the hard core of the American bishops, anchored in a radical traditionalism against, among others, the slightest concession to homosexual rights, publicly expressed their criticism of the Synodal Path. One of them is Joseph Strickland, until a few days ago bishop of Tyler, Texas, whom Francis deposed last Saturday.

Very active on social media, Strickland went so far as to accuse the Pope of “undermining the deposit of faith” for promoting debate on issues that the prelate – a furious anti-abortion and radical opponent of gay marriage – considered totally unacceptable.

The reaction of some American bishops has been to question that, on the one hand, the Pope speaks of “listening to everyone” within the framework of the Synodal Path, and on the other, when a miter expresses his opinions openly, he goes to “his authoritarianism” and remove him from office. “He who asks for tolerance does not show it,” said one of the American bishops in a low voice.

More cautious than Strickland, but with a critical background, has been Thimothy Broglio, president of the United States bishops.

Questioned by journalists about the process of listening and reflection launched by the Pope, Monsignor Broglio chose to deflate the expectations and supposed enthusiasm for the Synodal Path, saying that “less than one percent of Catholics” in his country feel interested. for these debates.

In St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, the conclusions of the 2023 Synod were delivered.

A new schism?

On the side of the most liberal bishops – the Germans – tensions have also grown. Gathered last March in Frankfurt in parallel to the reflection exercise called by the Pope, almost 200 prelates drafted a document with 15 conclusions, among which there are several that the Vatican did not like. They approved the access of women to the diaconate (not yet to be priestesses, something that would have been even more daring), the provision that, starting in 2026, German priests will bless marriages of same-sex couples, and a call to Francis to review mandatory priestly celibacy.

At the head of the Central Council of Catholics, Germany’s main lay organization, Irme Stetter-Karp, positively assessed some of the proposals, but – in statements to the AFP agency – maintained that she would have wanted “more”, before ruling: “ This Church cannot continue like this.”

See also US Air Force general urges military to prepare for war with China in 2025 “Pharisaical, cold-hearted, stiff in black cassocks,” the Pope said of the conservative bishops.

More than 500 years after the beginning of the reform promoted by Martin Luther, precisely in Germany, which led to the schism of Catholicism and the break with Rome of the Protestant churches, many fear that the hardening of the positions of the German bishops will lead to a new break.

Monsignor Georg Bätzing, who heads the German Episcopal Conference, denies this: “The Synodal Path does not lead to division nor does it point to the beginning of a national Church in rupture with the Vatican.” In a critical tone towards the Pope, Bätzing has insisted on the urgent need to make reforms, since, for example, in Germany, the Church has lost about three million faithful in recent years, from nearly 24 million that it had in the middle of the last decade.

According to Stetter-Karp: “Anyone who takes the scandal of pedophilia in the Catholic Church seriously must work clearly on structural changes” and not remain, as she believes, which is what is happening, in just words.

As has happened in dozens of countries, the revelations about sexual abuse of minors by priests and prelates have horrified and even frightened many Catholics. More than 3,670 children (mostly under the age of 13) were victims of sexual violence by almost 1,700 members of the German clergy, between 1946 and 2014, according to cases documented one by one in a detailed report released in 2018.

In Spain, a study promoted by the Ombudsman’s Office estimates that there are around 440,000 victims of sexual abuse at the hands of religious or individuals linked to the Church. A similar investigation in France added up to 330,000 abused people.

While the population of baptized people in the world remains stable and grows at the same rate as the world population – even if many of them, when they grow up, are not practicing –, seminarians are decreasing, especially in Europe and America, where they fall four percent annually since the middle of the last decade, something that is beginning to generate a shortage of priests in several regions.

A panorama that, mixed with the increasingly bitter debate between traditionalists and reformers, will mark the Pope’s tribulations for the Christmas and New Year season. Will 2024 bring the reform that Francisco has wanted to promote so much or will it remain in the realm of words and not actions?

MAURICIO VARGAS

ANALYST

TIME