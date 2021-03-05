Pope Francis landed in Baghdad, Iraq, after a four-and-a-half-hour journey that departed from Rome, Italy on March 5. The pontiff thus begins the first visit in the history of a pontiff to this predominantly Muslim country. The race in which he will tour several provinces of the nation will last until March 8, in a challenge to security problems on Iraqi soil and the Covid-19 pandemic. The Vatican notes that all measures have been taken to minimize risks.

An Alitalia airline plane carrying 84-year-old Pope Francis, members of his team and around 75 journalists, left the Leonardo da Vinci airport in Rome, this March 5, for a flight of 4 and a half hours Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The flags of Iraq and Vatican City wave in front of the airport as they arrive.

Jorge Bergoglio got off the aircraft alone, while an entourage of local officials waited for him, with a red carpet and military honors.

In addition, an extensive security device has been deployed to protect the pontiff who is visiting just a few days after a new missile and bomb attack, which has raised alarms.

On Wednesday morning, 10 rockets landed on an air base that houses US and Iraqi military forces. Hours after that onslaught, the Pope reaffirmed his trip by noting that he cannot disappoint the nation’s Catholic minority.

Some militant Shiite groups have opposed his trip, framing it as Western interference in Iraqi affairs. But many Iraqis hope it can help foster a new vision for their country.

Dear Christian brothers and sisters of #Iraq, that you have testified to the faith in Jesus in the midst of very hard trials, I look forward to seeing you. I am honored to visit a martyr Church: thank you for your testimony. https://t.co/CreRqUfCgd – Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) March 4, 2021

The Vatican has assured that the purpose is to comfort Catholics who have suffered a particular siege for their religion and to extend its message of unity to all regardless of the creed they practice. In fact, in Ur, the south of the country, is scheduled a joint prayer with Muslims, Yazidis and Sabeans, in a gesture of union beyond religion.

“It may not change much on the ground, but at least if the pope visits, people will see our country in a different light, not just with bombs and war,” said Ali Hassan, a Baghdad resident.

Although this trip takes place in the midst of a pandemic, the Vatican assured that in coordination with local authorities, all necessary measures have been taken to minimize risks such as the drastic decrease in allowed capacity at the selected sites. In most there will be a maximum of one hundred people. The religious and the team that accompanies him have already been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Francis will visit Christian strongholds and predominantly Muslim cities

The tour that will run until March 8 will visit at least six cities in both the north and south of the country, according to the Vatican. He will make the trips by plane, helicopter and some will foreseeably do them in an armored vehicle, until reaching areas of this nation where the majority of foreign dignitaries have not been able to reach. Your first stop is Baghdad, where will deliver a speech from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The same place where in 2010 groups of jihadists they murdered 53 people, including parishioners, priests and members of the security forces.

The persecution and heinous crimes of extremist movements such as the self-proclaimed Islamic State against Christians in this country significantly reduced their presence. It is estimated that there are currently between 200,000 and 300,000 of the 1.5 million who lived in this territory before the US invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The first Latin American pope will also reach Najaf and Ur, in the south of the country; and Mosul, Qaraqosh and Erbil, in the north, where he will conclude his official visit on Sunday.

