In addition to baptizing baby Miguel Angel, the 86-year-old prelate also greeted a number of children at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He spoke for about thirty minutes with several young patients suffering from cancer and neurosurgical disorders. He also handed out an Easter egg to a patient. He was able to do all this because he is recovering well from the breathing problems for which he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. According to his doctors, he responded well to an IV of antibiotics.
On Sunday, Francis will participate in a service to mark the beginning of Easter week celebrations. Cardinals will assist him during numerous rituals and ceremonies during the Easter celebrations next week. There was concern over the hospitalization of the pope, who is struggling with a number of ailments. He has stomach problems and is mostly confined to a wheelchair due to a persistent knee problem. In July 2021, part of his colon was removed.
