In addition to baptizing baby Miguel Angel, the 86-year-old prelate also greeted a number of children at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He spoke for about thirty minutes with several young patients suffering from cancer and neurosurgical disorders. He also handed out an Easter egg to a patient. He was able to do all this because he is recovering well from the breathing problems for which he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. According to his doctors, he responded well to an IV of antibiotics.