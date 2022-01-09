One of the most iconic songs in video games is, without a doubt, Megalovania by Undertale. The song that plays during one of the indie game’s final bosses has become a sensation mainly because of the memes. However, on this occasion, Toby Fox, composer of this work, can presume that Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis has heard this song.

No, this is not a joke. 2022 began in a way few expected. During a broadcast on the Vatican YouTube channel, focused on celebrating the start of the new year, a special ceremony was held with Pope Francis. Although most of this event was somewhat traditional, the last minutes were starred by a series of acrobats and circus performers, who took the main stage to surprise all the attendees.

It was here that Pope Francis was treated to a version of Megalovania. that will be recorded in the annals of history. It should also be noted that during this presentation, you can also hear a cover of The Trooper by Iron Maiden.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Pope Francis has been exposed to Toby Fox’s work. In 2016, in a meeting with different youtubers, one of the assistants gave him a copy from Undertale to Bergoglio. It is very likely that the man of faith did not have a chance to get to the fight with Sans, so this was the first time he heard this song.

Editor’s Note:

While this may not seem like a big deal, it actually shows the importance of Undertale it has had in mainstream culture over the years. This goes beyond a meme, as people are aware of the quality that Megalovania represents, and this event surely exposed Toby Fox’s work to more people.

Via: Kotaku