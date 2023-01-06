Bergoglio: two new supervisory bodies on finances and abuses

Pope Francis reorganizes the Vicariate with a new Apostolic Constitution which will enter into force on January 31, after being published in the Osservatore Romano. Together with the Apostolic Constitution, the decree with which Bergoglio entrusts the auxiliary bishops with tasks in relation to sectors, areas and pastoral services will come into force.

The new Apostolic Constitution, the tasks in detail:

− HE Mons. Daniele Libanori, SI, central sector, education sector;

− HE Mons. Daniele Salera, northern sector, area of ​​Christian formation;

− HE Archbishop Riccardo Lamba, east sector, area of ​​the hospitable and ‘outgoing’ Church, Service for the protection of minors and vulnerable people;

− HE Mons. Dario Gervasi, southern sector, area for the care of age and life;

− HE Archbishop Baldassare Reina, western sector, area of ​​the administration of goods, juridical area, service of the General Secretariat, Seminaries;

− HE Mons. Paolo Ricciardi, area for the care of the diaconate, clergy and religious life, Ordo Virginum;

− HE Mons. Benoni Ambarus, branch of the Diaconate of Charity.

Archbishop Baldassare Reina is finally appointed vicegerent by the Pope who also assigns him the functions of Provost of the Lateran Apostolic Palace and the task of verifying and submitting to me any new statutes and regulations relating to: Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi, Caritas, Opera Romana Preservation of the Faith, Foundations, Confraternities, Archconfraternities and Entities connected to the Vicariate. The Directors of the Offices, the members of the Council for Economic Affairs and of the College of Consultors are extended donec aliter provideatur.

Ukraine, Pope Francis: “Christmas inspires concrete steps towards an end to war and peace”

”I extend my heartfelt wishes to the communities of the Eastern, Christian and Orthodox churches, who will celebrate the Lord’s Christmas tomorrow. In a particular way I want it to reach the brothers and sisters of the martyred Ukrainian people. The birth of the Savior infuses comfort and hope, inspires concrete steps that can lead to an end to fighting and peace. Let us pray a lot for Ukraine and for peace”. Pope Francis said it after the Angelus.

Pope Francis quotes Ratzinger on the Magi

”The second place where we can meet the Lord is the risk of the journey. Questions, even spiritual ones, can in fact lead to frustration and desolation if they don’t set us on the road, if they don’t direct our inner movement towards the face of God and the beauty of his Word. ‘Their external pilgrimage – Benedict XVI said – was an expression of their interior journeying, of the interior pilgrimage of their heart” (Homily for the Epiphany, 6 January 2013)'”. Pope Francis said this in homily of the Mass for the Epiphany celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica.

”The Magi, in fact, don’t stop to look at the sky and contemplate the light of the star, but they venture into a risky journey that does not foresee safe roads and defined maps in advance. They want to find out who the King of the Jews is, where he was born, where they can find him. For this they ask Herod, who in turn summons the leaders of the people and the scribes who question the Scriptures. The Magi are on their way: most of the verbs that describe their actions are verbs of movement”.



