Dad Francis, the first pontiff in history, is in Mongolia. The plane landed at Ulan Bator’s ‘Chinggis Khaan’ International Airport at 9.51 local time (03.51 Rome time). Upon arrival, Pope Francis was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Batmunkh Battsetseg.

After the Guard of Honor and the greetings of the Delegations, the Pope and the Minister of Foreign Affairs reached the VIP Lounge at the airport for a brief conversation. At the end, the Pope went by car to the Apostolic Prefecture of Ulan Bator, where he will stay until next Monday, and where he was welcomed by the staff and the faithful. Bergoglio, first pope to go to Mongolia, arrived in the predominantly Buddhist country (Catholics are a small flock of 1,500 people), nestled between Russia and China, as “everyone’s brother”. The motto of the trip is ‘Let’s hope together’. The Pope’s agenda will go live tomorrow. No other commitments are scheduled for today to allow for recovery from the time difference. This is the Pope’s 43rd international trip.