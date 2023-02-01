Pope Francis in Kinshasa: the Pontiff in defense of Africa: “Enough to suffocate it”

“Hands off Africa!” (watch the video), “it is not a mine to be exploited”. The cry of Pope francesco in defense of a continent which in the “unconscious of many cultures and many people” must be “largely plundered”, exploited, plundered. “This is terrible!” thundered the Pontiff to the numerous applause of those present at his first public meeting in Kinshasa (to the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps). Enough with the “equally enslaving” “economic colonialism”, continues Francis who defines the Democratic Republic of Congo“land so beautiful, vast and luxuriant”, a “diamond of creation” and exhorts the Congolese, “infinitely more precious”, to get up and take back their dignity.

“This country and this continent deserve to be respected and listened to, they deserve space and attention”. “Stop suffocating Africa: it is not a mine to be exploited or land to be plundered“, continues the Pope who invites local politicians “not to let themselves be bought by those who want to keep the country in violence, to exploit it and do shameful business”. “The poison of greed has made its blood diamonds”, adds Bergoglio, referring to the enormous natural resources of the Continent which paradoxically does not benefit from them “it is a drama in front of which the more economically advanced world often closes its eyes, ears and mouth”.

Pope Francis, “Africa protagonist of its destiny”

Africa must therefore be the “protagonist of its own destiny! May the world remember the disasters committed over the centuries to the detriment of local populations and not forget this country and this continent”. And Francis also refers to the “forgotten genocide” that “the Democratic Republic of Congo is suffering”, after of his speech, the President Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi he denounced how “terrorism in the service of foreigners” is consumed in the “silence of the international community”.

And Bergoglio defines the “most precious diamonds of the Congolese land” young people, “the children of this nation” and reiterates the importance of investing in school education, “the way to the future”, to achieve “the full freedom of this country and the African continent”.

But there are many children who do not go to school, because “instead of receiving a worthy education, they are exploited!”. “Too many die, subjected to enslaving work in the mines. Spare no effort to denounce the scourge of child labor and put an end to it”, is the cry of Francis again. “How many girls are marginalized and their dignity violated!”, He denounced. And finally he invokes: “In the name of the dignity and value of the most precious diamonds of this land, which are its citizens, I would like to invite everyone to a courageous and inclusive social restart. I am with you and I accompany you with prayer and closeness every effort for a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous future for this great country”.

All of Kinshasa took to the streets to welcome Francis, a “pilgrim of reconciliation and peace”. Along the 26 kilometers of Boulevard Lumumba, one of the main streets of the city that connects the airport to the centre, there is a whole river of people: there are those who climb the lampposts or the roofs of houses to be able to wave the flag as the papal procession. An irrepressible joy reciprocated by Francis who so much wanted this apostolic journey, postponed until last July due to knee pain. And in fact to journalists, on the plane he confides that he would have liked to go to Goma, in the area where the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio was killed, “but there is war and it cannot be done”, he adds. “I would have liked to go to Goma – the Pontiff confided to journalists – but there is war and it cannot be done”. And flying over the Sahara desert, he invites reporters and cameramen to pray for a few moments in silence for “the many sufferers” who, seeking “a little well-being and freedom”, have not made it and “arrive in the Mediterranean, after having crossed the desert, and they are taken by the concentration camps and suffer there”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

