From Canada, Pope Francis delivers his first speech: “I ask God’s forgiveness for the sufferings of the natives”

Pope francescoin his first speech of the trip in Canadabetween indigenous peoplesthus turns to Maskwacis: “I come to your native lands to tell you in person that I am saddenedto implore God’s forgiveness, healing and reconciliation, to show you my closeness, to pray with you and for you “.

In the area, inhabited by the indigenous Creethe “residential school” Ermineskin, active from 1895 to 1975, rises recorded abuse And overcrowding. “I was waiting to come among you. It is from here, from this sadly evocative place, that I would like to begin what I have in my heart: a penitential pilgrimage. I come to your native lands to tell you personally that I am saddened, to implore from God for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation, to show you my closeness, to pray with you and for you “, continues the Pope in his meeting with the indigenous peoples First Nation , Metis and Inuit in Maskwacis, the “bear hills” in the Cree language, 70 kilometers in Edmonton.





The Pontiff continues: “I remember the meetings I had in Rome four months ago. I was then given two pairs of moccasins, a sign of the suffering endured by indigenous children, in particular by those who unfortunately never returned home from residential schools. I was asked to return the moccasins once I arrived in Canada “. Pope Francis, at the end of his speech, returns them to the indigenous mother who had given them to him, Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier. And it is that symbol, he explains, that” in the past months he has revived pain, indignation and shame in me. The memory of those children instills grief and urges action so that every child is treated with love, honor and respect. “

But those moccasins “also speak to us of a journey, of a journey that we wish to take together. To walk together, to pray together, to work together, so that the sufferings of the past give way to a future of justice, healing and reconciliation”. The Pope then dwells on the importance of “remembering” and “teachings” that can still be drawn from the customs and values ​​of the natives, such as respect for nature, the family, the community, the strong bonds between generations, the care of the elderly and children. But remembering also means rethinking “the tragedy suffered by so many of you, your families, your communities; what you shared with me about the suffering you endured in residential schools”. “





It is necessary to remember how the policies of assimilation and liberation, which also included the residential school system, were devastating for the people of these lands “, warns Francis, and recalls the survivors’ stories of” how the assimilation policies ended to systematically marginalize indigenous peoples; how, even through the residential school system, your languages ​​and cultures have been denigrated and suppressed; how children have been subjected to physical and verbal, psychological and spiritual abuse; how they were taken away from their homes when they were little and how this indelibly marked the relationship between parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren “.





That of Bergoglio becomes a true mea culpa. “The first step of this penitential pilgrimage among you – he says amid the applause of those present – is to renew the request for forgiveness and to tell you, with all my heart, that I am deeply saddened: I ask forgiveness for the ways in which, unfortunately , many Christians supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that oppressed indigenous peoples. I am sorry“.” I ask forgiveness, in particular – he adds -, for the ways in which many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated, also through indifference, in those projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation of the governments of the time, which culminated in the residential school system “.





For the Pope “it was a devastating error, incompatible with the Gospel of Jesus Christ”, and he reiterates “with shame and clarity”: “I humbly ask forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the indigenous peoples“. In the presence of the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon – herself of an Inuit mother -, and of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Francis acknowledges that his apologies” are not a point of arrival, but only the first step, a point of departure “. And he concludes that” an important part of this process is to conduct a serious search for the truth about the past and to help residential school survivors embark on healing paths from their trauma. “





At the end of the meeting, the indigenous leader Wilton Littlechild, survived the former Ermineskin residential school where the ceremony took place, ha donated to the Pope an Indian chief’s headdress, placing it solemnly on his head to the sound of drums and a traditional native songto the loud applause of those present.

