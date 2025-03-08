03/08/2025



Updated at 19: 16h.





After 48 hours of silence to be able to better evaluate the clinical situation of Pope Francis, doctors have published a new medical bulletin in which they say that “it is responding well to therapy”, and that it is gradually “improving.” Also this morning he has spent a few minutes in his chapel, and in the afternoon “he has alternated rest and work activities.”

The doctors had been talking about improvements for two weeks, so good news can be considered. In any case, “they mainly maintain the reserved prognosis.” It is the first time that they speak of “good response to therapy.”

«The clinical state of the Holy Father in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, shows a good response to therapy. Therefore, a slight gradual improvement is observed, ”collects the medical part published late this Saturday. As for its medical situation, “it has not had a fever,” “Improves the gas exchange” (which means that oxygen in breathing better assimilates), and the data of the blood analysis “are stable.”

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni has added that “this morning, after receiving the Eucharist, the Holy Father has gathered in prayer in the chapel of her particular floor, while in the afternoon she has alternated rest and work activities.”









The statement this Saturday is especially the result of tests that were doing to Pope Francis throughout Friday afternoon and this morning, to evaluate how bilateral pneumonia is evolving.

Matteo Bruni had reported early this Saturday that Pope Francis “has spent a quiet night and is resting.” It is a way of communicating that there were no new respiratory crises during the night and that the situation when it woke up was stable. Vatican sources said that this Saturday morning Pope Francis would have continued motor and respiratory therapy.

Non -invasive mechanical ventilation

The Pope needs continues oxygenatherapy, which he receives at night through a mask of “non -invasive mechanical ventilation, which allows him to sleep better and avoids the danger of respiratory crisis during sleep. Throughout the day use nostrils of high flow.

Also this Friday Francisco found strength to approach his chapel and even dedicated some time to some work tasks “that do not require effort.” It is obeying the indication of doctors not to receive visits and has the company only of health personnel.

This Sunday, just as he has done in the last three weeks, the Pope will send a new message written on the occasion of the Angelus, a brief homily in which he will also refer to current issues.