Pope Francis has been improving after being operated on for an abdominal hernia on Wednesday (7), but he was advised not to make any effort and, consequently, not to publicly pray the Angelus on Sunday (11), said the doctor who operated on him in the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Sergio Alfieri.

“In recent days, all venous treatment has been suspended and he (papa) is being fed a semi-liquid diet. He has no fever and is hemodynamically stable. The blood tests and the postoperative chest x-ray are good,” Alfieri told a press conference at the hospital.

However, given the need to allow the mesh implanted for the repair of the abdominal muscles to heal as best as possible, the doctors advised him not to exert himself and not to appear in public to celebrate the hospital’s Angelus, as he did during his previous hospitalization. , in July 2021, after colon operation.

“On the advice of the medical team and the personal health assistant, and as deduced from the normal post-operative recovery times in operations of this type, tomorrow [domingo, 11] The pope will pray the Angelus prayer in private, uniting himself spiritually, with affection and gratitude, with the faithful who want to accompany him, wherever they are,” the Vatican explained in a statement.

Alfieri also underlined that “the pope did not have any heart problems or a heart attack,” Alfieri commented in response to questions from journalists during a press conference at the hospital, adding that the pontiff is fine from a cardiorespiratory point of view.

As for the number of days that Pope Francis will have to stay in the hospital, Alfieri said he will be hospitalized for at least the entire next week.

“It is a prudent decision to facilitate recovery, but everything is going well. To ensure that you return to Santa Marta (your residence) in the best conditions, we would like to keep you in the hospital for a week. Full recovery is three months for everyone. It is very important that he returns to work physically strong. But we can only suggest it, because he decides. We gave a medical suggestion for Sunday and he decided, ”he explained.