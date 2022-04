Pope Francis, visiting Malta this Saturday| Photo: EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINE

Pope Francis addressed an implicit criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech to Maltese authorities on Saturday (2). According to him, the “powerful” is fomenting conflicts, driven by nationalist interests.

“Once again, a powerful, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflict, while ordinary people feel the need to build a future that will be shared or not,” he said.

This was the first time Francis has addressed a criticism, albeit in a veiled way, of Putin. In previous speeches, the pontiff condemned what he considered an “unjustified aggression” and denounced the “atrocities” of the war, which “sows death, destruction and misery”. to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on 25 March.

During the flight from Rome to Malta, where he will be visiting for two days, Francis was asked by a reporter about an invitation to visit Kiev. “Yes, it’s on the table,” the pope said, without elaborating. Francis was invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials such as the mayor of Kiev, the archbishop of the Byzantine-rite Catholic Church of Ukraine and Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican.