In a press conference held on the plane during the return trip to Rome from Lisbon, where he celebrated World Youth Days, the Pope said: “I previously went to Strasbourg (in 2014) and I will go to Marseille (on September 22 and 23), not France.” No “problem” with France.

The Pope, who made the immigration file a major issue for his pontificate, stressed that “the problem that worries me is the Mediterranean problem, so I go to France… Exploiting immigrants is a crime.”

From September 18 to 24, the Archdiocese of Marseille organizes meetings on topics such as economic inequality, migration processes and climate change, in which the Pope is invited to meet bishops and youth.

And the Pope stressed that “the Mediterranean is a cemetery … but it is not the largest: the largest cemetery in North Africa. It is terrible. So I will go to Marseille.”

“Last week, President Macron informed me that he intends to come,” added the pope, who will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on the afternoon of September 23, before presiding over Mass at the Velodrome stadium.

And the Pope had previously announced that he would visit “Marseille, not France”, in remarks that caused confusion among a segment of the French Catholics.

When asked if he had “any problem with France”, the pope replied, “No!”

“It’s a policy I follow. I visit the small European countries, and as for the big countries (Spain, France…) I leave it for later, until the end. I want to start with the small countries,” he added.