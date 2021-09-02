VATICAN CITY. Pope Francis opens a diplomatic case with Hungary a few days after his visit to Budapest and Slovakia from 12 to 15 September. When the interview with the Spanish Catholic radio Cope talks about the meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which is scheduled, the Pope mentions it in a vague and cryptic way: «I don’t know if I will meet him too. In a salon I will receive several authorities. I don’t travel with a booklet (with appointments, ed). When I meet someone I look him in the eye and let things go on ”.

The message between the lines is loud and clear: if there is a handshake and an interview, they will be informal. And above all not really welcome.

Bergoglio has no intention of making a state visit to Hungary, headed by a prime minister known for having very distant views from his on the subject of immigration and solidarity; Orbán is a point of reference for the traditionalist, sovereign and nationalist Catholic galaxy, often in opposition to the Argentine pontificate. «I will not go to the center of Budapest – the Pope points out – but to the place where the Eucharistic Congress will be held. There will be a room where I will see the bishops and personalities who will come. I don’t know who will come ”, he remarks, as if to reiterate the detachment from other dialogues of a political nature.

The rumor has been circulating for some time that Bergoglio wanted to avoid face-to-face with Orbán. But the Hungarian bishops have instead confirmed that there will be. Certainly, there will be a lot of work to do for the diplomacies of Oltretevere and Hungary.