Pope Francis: “Benedict made a great gesture, he had the courage to say enough by recognizing his limits”

Pope francesco freezes the world with an interview given to a Mexican TV and speaks openly about his funeral already ready, providing details on the place and the methods. The Pontiff has already prepared his tomb in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. For the great devotion he has towards the Virgin Salus Populi Romani. And she is also simplifying the rite of papal funerals. “Benedict's example – says the Pope to N+ – it's good for me, but I ask the Lord to be able to say enougheverytime, but when He wants“. The Pope said that in 2024 it is planned for him just a trip to Belgiumwhile they will have to reconsider the destinations Patagonia And Argentina. Even though he was invited to his homeland by the new president Javier Milei. Jorge Mario Bergoglio announces that he met with the papal master of ceremonies to change the funeral rite. He jokes by saying that when old age comes you need to prepare: “I will launch the new ritual with humor“.

He also adds that Joseph Ratzinger “he was a great and humble man, who when he realized his limitations he had the courage to say enough“. Regarding Milei's accusations against the Pope (he had said that the Pontiff had an affinity with murderous communists and that he was the representative of the Evil One on earth) he says that “what is said in the electoral campaign falls by itself”. The staff of the Argentine president had also called for the suspension of diplomatic relations with the Vatican “as long as one excels in the Church totalitarian spirit“. In recent days the Vatican he also denied the reform of the Conclave with a vote also to the lay people who have been talked about in the US Catholic Church. The process on the management of the data will end on 16 December funds from the Secretariat of State and the purchase and sale of Palace of London.

