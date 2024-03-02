Pope Francis doesn't read speeches and coughs, “I have bronchitis”

With a particularly tired and low voice on Saturday morning, Pope Francis confirmed and participated in all the appointments in person.



In the Hall of Blessings he addressed those present, often interrupted by coughs, with these words: “I thank all of you, I have prepared a speech but feel my inability to read it for bronchitis“. The Holy Father therefore preferred to entrust the reading of the speech prepared for the judges to one of his collaborators, Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli. Bergoglio was present at the inauguration of the judicial year in the Vatican, where the greeting address was given by Alessandro Diddi, Vatican promoter of justice who wanted to underline the “credibility” that the Vatican jurisdiction “for years now” has been able to gain in the international legal system “despite its non-belonging to the European Union” with “important trials both in the both civil and criminal”.

Bergoglio disappoints gender theorists: “Today it is the worst danger”

“I would like to underline one thing: it is very important that there is this meeting, this meeting between men and womenbecause today the worst danger is the ideology of gender, which cancels out differences”. This is what Pope Francis said off the cuff at the beginning of the audience to the participants in the International Conference “Man-Woman image of God. For an anthropology of vocations” promoted by the Center for Research and Anthropology of Vocations (CRAV), which takes place in the Vatican until tomorrow.

“I asked to do studies on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; erasing difference is erasing humanity. Man and woman, however, are in a fruitful 'tension'”, underlined the Pontiff. “I remember reading a novel from the beginning of the twentieth century, written by the son of the Archbishop of Canterbury: 'The Lord of the World' . The novel talks about the future and is prophetic, because it shows this tendency to erase all differences. It's interesting to read it, if you have time read it, because there are these problems of today; that man was a prophet”, he then exhorted those present.

“Full agreement with the words of the Holy Father today on gender ideology. A danger that seeks to erase differences and on which the Pope has asked for studies to be carried out, declaring that 'erasing differences means erasing humanity'. I assure you of all my commitment to ensure that this 'ugly ideology' remains out of our schools.” This was said by Lega MP Rossano Sasso, group leader in the Education Committee.