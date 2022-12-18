Pope Francis has already signed his resignation in case of illness

Pope Francis has revealed that he has already signed his resignation in case of illness: the Pontiff said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper abc.

“I have already signed my resignation. Tarcisio Bertone was the Secretary of State. I signed them and told him: ‘In case of impediment for medical reasons or something, here is my resignation. You already have them.’ I don’t know who Cardinal Bertone gave them to, but I gave them to him when he was secretary of state ”.

“It’s the first time I’ve said that. That’s why I say it. Now someone will go and ask Bertone: ‘Give me the paper!’”. Surely he handed it over to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the new secretary of state” the Pope then joked.

Pope Francis then also spoke of the possibility that a woman could soon lead a dicastery: “Nothing prevents a woman from directing a dicastery in which a layman can be prefect”.

However, it also depends on the type of dicastery: because, Bergoglio explains, “if it is a sacramental dicastery, it must be presided over by a priest or a bishop”.