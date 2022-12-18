Pope Francis: “I have signed my resignation in case of medical impediment”

“I have already signed my resignation” in case of “medical impediment”. This was stated by Pope Francis in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC. The Pontiff reports that he handed them over to the then Secretary of State, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. “I signed them and told him: ‘In case of impediment for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. You already have them’. I don’t know who Cardinal Bertone gave them to, but I gave them to him when he was secretary of state” .

“It’s the first time I’ve said it”, continued Beroglio, underlining that he wanted it to be known: “That’s why I say it. Now someone will go and ask Bertone: ‘Give me the sheet!’ (laughs). You certainly handed it over to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the new secretary of state. I gave it to Bertone as secretary of state”.

The Pope in the interview with ABC, which published its full version this morning, thus answering the question of whether it would be appropriate, in the event of a sudden impediment due to health problems or accidents, a rule to that effect. Paul VI also wrote his resignation in case of permanent impediment. “Exactly, and I am also thinking of Pius XII”, concluded Francis.

