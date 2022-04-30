Vatican: Pope, the leg does not work and the doctor told me not to walk

This leg is not good, it is not working, and the doctor he told me not to walk. I like to go, but this time I have to obey the doctor. ”She said it Pope francesco at the end of an audience with a delegation of Slovak pilgrims.

Bergoglio he therefore remained seated receiving greetings from a long line of pilgrims and authorities. “Now I take my leave, I would have liked to pass by to greet you all”, he finally said, “But I greet you from here. I pray for you, I pray for your families and for your noble people, go ahead and take courage. And then I ask you. , please, pray for me. Of course. ” So he left the Nervi Room limping visibly, leaning on a prelate who accompanied him.

