About three hundred children have approached the Gemelli polyclinic this Sunday at noon with the hope that the Pope will be peeked to the window for a rapid greeting. Perhaps, from his room on the tenth floor of the hospital, he has been able to hear his voices. «Pope Francis! Pope Francis!«, They called him doing choirs. After an hour, the pontiff has not looked out, but he has sent them a message: “The Pope loves you and hopes to find you”. It means that although it is out of danger and its clinical conditions are stable, it is not yet prudent that the window appears even for a quick blessing.

Like the four Sundays that have passed since he entered the hospital, Francisco has also replaced his traditional speech to the Angelus prayer at noon with a written message. The press office of the Holy See has called “text prepared by the Holy Father”

«I am going through a moment of proof, and I join the many sick brothers and sisters: Fragiles, at this time, like me, «the Pope recognizes. »Our physique is weak, but even so, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, surrendering, being for each other, in faith, luminous signs of hope,” he adds.

Francisco is especially addressed to the sick and proposes to consider «how much light shines, in this sense, in hospitals and in the assistance centers; How much affectionate attention illuminates the rooms, the corridors, the outpatients, the places where the most humble services are provided ». Then, he assures them that “in the moments of pain God puts us next to people who reflect a ray of their love,” in reference to health professionals.









In the text, the Pope also thanks for the care he is receiving in the Gemelli and for the prayers in many parts of the world. «I know that many children pray for me; Some of them have come here today to ‘Gemelli’ as a sign of closeness. Thanks, dear children! The Pope loves you and always hopes to find you ».

On the situation of today’s world, he asks for prayers «for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: in the martyred Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo«.

He also explains why the Holy See yesterday requested all the bishops of the world to retake the conclusions of the Synod on the synodality and mobilize Catholics in a three -year itinerary that will conclude in October 2028 with an ‘ecclesial assembly’ in the Vatican. Some of the Synod proposals were to promote the role of women in the Church and give greater presence to the laity in government matters.

«Let’s pray for the Church, called to translate into concrete decisions the discernment that has been made in the recent Synod Assembly. I thank the General Secretariat of the Synod, which in the next three years will accompany the local churches in this commitment, ”said the Pope.

This Saturday the doctors issued a new medical part after 72 hours of silence. They assure that There are still gradual improvement signsalthough the disease has entered a stationary phase and is a long time for total recovery.

For now there is no talk of discharging medical because, according to doctors, “He still needs hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy”. The pontiff requires oxygen assistance 24 hours a day and must perform physiotherapy so as not to lose the respiratory reflex. Doctors have begun to reduce “the need for non -invasive mechanical ventilation during night hours.” It is a delicate phase because this ventilation has prevented new respiratory crises.

On the other hand, Pope Francis has sent a telegram processing Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the city of Kocani, in Macedonia del Norte, where a fire in a disco has ended the life of at least 50 people. “After the dramatic fire, the Holy Father commission him to transmit to the relatives of the deceased, mostly young, their deep condolences, manifesting their spiritual closeness to the injured,” he writes to the Bishop of the area.