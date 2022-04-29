Vatican, Pope Francis has a bad knee and cancels his commitments

The knee pain of the Pope, given the numerous appointments he had to suspend. This was communicated by the press office of the Holy See which communicated yet another forfeit from the Pope due to health reasons.

The fault is attributed to the severe pain in the knee that has been tormenting him for some time due to one right knee ligament injury mainly due to poor posture caused in turn by a hip problem. It is not excluded that sooner or later doctors decide to intervene surgically.

“Knee pain is often debilitating to the point of not being able to walk. I see in the suffering of the Holy Father – he specifies Gianmarco Regazzola, Orthopedic Surgeon, Specialist in prosthetic and robotic surgery of the hip and knee, Pederzoli Hospital in Peschiera del Garda (VR) – the pain my patients feel who, thanks to the surgery, find the well-being and happiness they seek “.

Those at risk of knee replacement “are usually people over the age of 60-65 with outcomes of surgery for meniscectomy, misaligned knees, traumatic outcomes, obesity and heavy manual activity”, explains the surgeon.

Knee prosthesis: all the information about the surgery

Doctor Gianmarco Regazzola explains: “The knee prosthesis is indicated when pain and disability cause significant worsening quality of life. When the ligament becomes inflamed, and ice and painkillers aren’t enough, the pain becomes important. A serious symptomatology must correspond to an x-ray picture showing severe grade IV osteoarthritis with complete wear of the articular surfaces and consequent exposure of the bone. Surface rubbing causes the disabling pain that requires definitive treatment “.

As for the best intervention techniquethe orthopedic surgeon specifies that “the intervention with robotic surgery allows greater accuracy in the positioning of the prosthetic components.” “Thus – continues Regazzola – the anatomy and biomechanics of the patient are respected by customizing the surgery tailored to the patient . The robotic system allows you to perform a 3D reconstruction of the patient’s knee. By means of a dynamic study of ligament tension, the robotic system helps the surgeon to optimally position the prosthetic components “.

The most obvious benefit is the reduction of pain “followed by the functional recovery and the gradual return to the routine of daily life, with a “natural” perception of the knee “, says the surgeon. “The post surgery – he adds – foresees physiotherapy cycle for functional recovery. The patient starts walking again in a few hours after the operation, abandoning the crutches after 1 month. After 3 months he can already return to his normal activities such as walks and low impact sports “.

