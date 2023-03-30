Home page politics

Split

Pope Francis (archive image) © Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

The head of the Catholic Church has been struggling with health problems for a long time. Now Pope Francis is back in a clinic.

Update from March 29, 8:39 p.m: Pope Francis suffers from a “respiratory infection” and stays in the clinic for a few days. The Vatican announced this in the evening. The 86-year-old has complained of breathing problems in the past few days. The infection was then found during tests in the hospital. It is not a corona infection.

First report from March 29th: Vatican – Pope Francis has been taken to hospital – according to the Vatican for “pre-planned” examinations. The head of the Catholic Church has been in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since Wednesday afternoon (March 29), it said. The Vatican did not comment on these investigations.

In July 2021, the Pope had an operation on his intestines at the Gemelli Hospital. Francis has also been struggling with knee pain for a long time. The 86-year-old has been using a cane or a wheelchair for months.

Pope Francis hospitalized – resignation denials in February

At the end of July last year, he announced that he wanted to travel less because of his health problems. He must “save his powers a little” or “otherwise think about the possibility of stepping aside.”

The physical ailments of the pope had fueled speculation that the head of the church might resign. In February of this year, however, he declared that resigning was “not on my plan at the moment”. (AFP/frs)