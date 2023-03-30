Pope Francis, since this afternoon at the Gemelli Polyclinic, has appeared tired to some of the faithful admitted to kiss the hand at the end of the general audience in St. Peter’s Square. “Bergoglio – Luca Paolorossi, a four-generation tailor from the Marches tells Adnkronos – was tired and tried. And despite this, in his wheelchair he continued to shake hands with the faithful admitted to kiss the hand”.

“At a certain point – he says – he got impatient with a group of nuns who were excessively generous in greetings. Francesco, with that attitude of his, gave me the idea of ​​scolding them. This morning he seemed a bit tried but hearing about the hospitalization in hospital touched me particularly. We all cheer for him and pray for him”.