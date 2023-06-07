Pope Francis will undergo laparotomy surgery under general anesthesia. Intervention which is “a consequence of the previous operation he underwent which in 25-30% of cases can lead to the development of an incisional hernia, or a hernia that forms on a scar after abdominal surgery”. Marco Scatizzi, president of the Association of Italian hospital surgeons (Acoi), took stock of the operation Bergoglio will undergo in the afternoon at the Gemelli hospital, adding: “So it’s a secondary problem on a patient already operated and a laparotomy will be done to put the bowels back inside with the use of a prosthesis”.

Laparotomy, what it consists of

Laparotomy is a surgical incision to gain access to the abdominal cavity in order to inspect the organs contained in the peritoneal cavity and perform any surgery if necessary.

Beware of recurrences

“Within a maximum of three days you can go home, but beware, unfortunately recurrences are always possible. If all goes well, the Pope will be able to return to his activities quickly even with the use of a belly band for a few months”, underlines Scatizzi.