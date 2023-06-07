How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis undergoes surgery on Wednesday in Rome | Photo: EFE Agency

Pope Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome this Wednesday morning (7), where he will undergo emergency surgery in the afternoon. The operation of an incisional hernia, caused by poor healing of previous procedures, was considered necessary by the team that assists the pope after analyzing the results of a CT scan performed on Tuesday (6).

In 2021, the pope performed an operation to remove part of the colon due to diverticulitis, inflammation of the inner wall of the intestine. In a recent interview with the American news agency Associated PressFrancisco revealed that he suffered again with diverticula, but that he is in good health.

The pope underwent surgery at this same hospital on July 4, 2021 and was discharged after 10 days. This is the third time the pope has been admitted to the Gemelli, where he was at the end of March due to acute pneumonia.