First night at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for Pope francesco, hospitalized yesterday afternoon following a ‘respiratory fatigue’. According to what Adnkronos learned yesterday, the Pontiff allegedly complained of respiratory problems immediately after the general audience in St. Peter’s Square, while he was in his home in Santa Marta. The intervention of the staff assisting the Pope was immediate and the subsequent transfer by ambulance to Gemelli where, among other health checks, Adnkronos still learns, he underwent a chest CT scan to verify the situation of the bronchi which gave a negative result. A few days of hospitalization and rest are foreseen for the Holy Father. The The Pope’s engagements were canceled for the next few days so that the checks can continue for the necessary time.

Read also

Yesterday, as far as we know, the Pontiff was joined by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, Director of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican Governorate and Massimiliano Strappetti, the Pontiff’s personal health assistant.

Francesco’s previous hospitalization at Gemelli dates back to July 2021 when he had been operated on for sigmoid diverticular stenosis. A delicate operation, under general anesthesia, for which the Pontiff had remained in the hospital for a week.

Francesco has also been suffering from knee pain for some time, a pain in his right knee, which forces him to use a wheelchair when he travels.

THE NOTE OF THE VATICAN SPEAKER – “In recent days – explained yesterday the note of the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni – Pope Francis has complained of some breathing difficulties and this afternoon he went to the Gemelli Polyclinic to carry out some medical checks. The outcome of the same showed an infection respiratory system (excluding the Covid 19 infection) which will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis – continues Bruni – is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for his closeness and prayer”.

THE STORY: “TIRED PONTIFF” – Pope Francis had already appeared tired to some of the faithful admitted to kiss the hand at the end of the general audience. “Bergoglio – Luca Paolorossi, a four-generation tailor from the Marches tells Adnkronos – was tired and tried. And despite this, in his wheelchair he continued to shake hands with the faithful admitted to kiss the hand. At a certain point – he says – he became impatient with a group of nuns who exuded themselves excessively in greetings. Francesco, with that air of his, gave me the idea of ​​scolding them. This morning he seemed a little tried but hearing of the hospitalization touched me particularly. We are all rooting for him and let us pray for him,” he says.

CHURCH IN PRAYER – The whole Church gathers around Bergoglio in prayer. The Presidency of the CEI, on behalf of the Italian Bishops, reads a note, “expresses closeness to Pope Francis, since this afternoon at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital, ensuring the choral prayer of the Churches in Italy. In wishing the Holy Father a speedy recovery, the Presidency entrusts to the Lord the doctors and health personnel who, with professionalism and dedication, take care of him and of all the patients”.