Pope Francis lambasted priests over homilies: “Please, I’m a disaster,” he told participants in the international training course for diocesan leaders of liturgical celebrations. The Pontiff adds that it is often said: “I went to mass”, “a good philosophy lesson”, “forty-forty-five minutes”. The Pope invites the homily to be contained in “eight to ten minutes, no more, just” a thought, an image, for people to take something home. It doesn’t have to be a conference.”

“The homily – Pope Francis then reiterated – is not precisely a conference, it is a sacramental”, “it is prepared in prayer, with an apostolic spirit”. Mass is an encounter with God “not a beautiful ballet”, added the Pontiff. “It is Christ who makes the heart vibrate, it is the encounter with Him that attracts the spirit. A celebration that does not evangelize is not authentic. nor a beautiful ballet, aesthetic, beautiful” but not “an authentic celebration”.

At the same time, celebrations must be taken care of: “Going to parishes and saying nothing in the face of somewhat sloppy, neglected, ill-prepared liturgies means – Pope Francis pointed out – not helping the communities, not accompanying them. Instead, with delicacy, in a spirit of fraternity, it is good to help pastors reflect on the liturgy, to prepare it with the faithful”.