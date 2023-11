Pope Francis and Monsignor Paolo Braida in recording this Sunday (26) | Photo: Vatican Media/Disclosure

This Sunday (26), Pope Francis needed to innovate and recited the traditional Angelus prayer in a format home office. “Today I can’t look out the window because I have this problem with lung inflammation”, explained the pontiff to the faithful who were waiting for him in St. Peter’s Square.

Instead of his physical presence at the window of the Apostolic Palace, overlooking the square, the Pope’s Sunday message was broadcast on big screens. Apart from this change in format, the supreme pontiff allowed Monsignor Paolo Braida, head of office at the Vatican Secretariat of State, to read the customary reflection.

Pope Francis’ health has been deteriorating for some years and, since 2013, he has left a signed letter of resignation in case of incapacitation due to illness. Even so, last year, the Argentine pope made a point of clarifying that he is not thinking about resigning and that he does not suffer from any serious illness.