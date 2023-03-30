The clinical picture of Pope Francis “progressively improves” after being hospitalized yesterday due to a respiratory infection, and the pontiff continues to follow the indicated treatment, reported this Thursday (30) the spokesman for the Holy See Matteo Bruni.

Pope Francis, 86 years old, rested “well” during the night and this morning, after having breakfast, he read some newspapers and “resumed work” in the room at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where he has been hospitalized since yesterday. Before lunch, he also went to the chapel in the room where he is hospitalized to pray and attend mass.

The pontiff “suffers from a respiratory infection that will require a few days of proper hospital medical treatment,” the Vatican press office said hours after Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.

“In recent days, Pope Francis has been suffering from some breathing difficulties and this afternoon he went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli for medical checks”, explained the advisory, specifying that it is not a case of a covid-19 infection.

Francisco underwent a chest CT scan and other tests, which ruled out pneumonia, and his health status is not worrying after the results.

The respiratory infection occurs just three days before Palm Sunday, which begins the rites of Holy Week. It remains unclear if and how the pope will be able to participate in them. It will be necessary to see how his state of health evolves to know if he will be able to participate in the many events in which his presence is scheduled. This Thursday’s and Friday’s schedules have been cancelled.

Pope Francis’ hospitalization caused surprise as the Vatican initially announced that the pontiff had been admitted “for previously scheduled check-ups”, without citing any reason. An interview that same afternoon on a RAI television program had to be cancelled.

messages of affection

“I am moved by the many messages received in these hours and I express to all my gratitude for their closeness and prayer”, wrote the pontiff in a tweet on his official account, reiterating what the Vatican had already declared this Wednesday (29).

Historic

It is the second time Francis has entered this Roman hospital, after having undergone colon surgery there on July 4, 2021, and having been hospitalized for ten days.

Since then, the pope has only suffered from a problem in his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or in a wheelchair. The pontiff has assured on several occasions that he does not want to be operated on.