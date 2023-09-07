Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

A group of bishops from Ukraine meet with Pope Francis. They criticize the pontiff for his statements on Russia.

Vatican City – Ukraine’s Greek Catholic bishops have harshly criticized Pope Francis. Reason were of controversial statements about Russia, which caused “pain” to the Ukrainian people. At the end of August, the head of the Catholic Church praised imperial Russia at a video link with Russian Catholic youth in St. Petersburg.

The Pope also reminded young people of the “great Russia of the saints, of kings, of the great Russia of Peter the Great and Catherine II.” He ended by saying: “Never give up this legacy. You are the heirs of the great mother of Russia.” There was horrified reaction to Russia’s war against Ukraine. In Ukraine, Francis was accused of “imperialist propaganda”.

Pope Francis wants to remain neutral in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO



Does Pope Francis show understanding for Russia?

For this reason, the Ukrainian bishops took their complaints about the Vatican’s diplomatic neutrality in the Ukraine war to the Holy See. They also criticized the 86-year-old for expressing his solidarity with the Ukrainian people 227 times by their count, but refusing to name the crimes committed by Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Indeed, in his public appearances, the pontiff regularly recalls the suffering of the people of Ukraine. On such occasions, however, he does not directly name Russia as the aggressor, which cost him sympathy in Ukraine early on.

Pope regrets statements about Russia

According to the Vatican statement, during the talks with the Ukrainian bishops, the Pope referred to what he had already said to the press on the flight back from Mongolia. On that occasion, he said that he just wanted to send a message to young people in Russia to be aware of their heritage.

He never meant imperialism, but rather Russian literature and music. According to Francis, culture is not passed on imperialistically, but always in dialogue. “I didn’t speak of the great Russia in a geographical sense, but in a cultural sense.” He expressly regretted the resulting misunderstanding.

Pope wants to bring kidnapped Ukrainian children back

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Paroli recalled the Pope’s constant appeals to Ukraine since the outbreak of war in

February 2022 and to the numerous aid deliveries from the Vatican. In light of this, “it would be unjust to doubt the Pope’s affection for the Ukrainian people.” Parolin went on to say that the pontiff’s efforts to end the tragedy of war were “not always understood and appreciated.” But Francis is concerned with securing a just and lasting peace through negotiations.

The pontiff also campaigned for the return of Ukrainian children from Russia who had been kidnapped by Russian soldiers from the war-torn country. Parolin announced that, at the suggestion of Major Archbishop Svyatoslav Shevchuk, there would soon be a church expert meeting on the question of the causes of the war. It will also be about legitimate



self-defense and the Christian duty to contain war. (erpe/KNA)