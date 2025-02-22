02/22/2025



Updated at 7:43 p.m.





Pope Francis has spent a difficult Saturday and his state “remains critical”, “with more pain than yesterday,” the doctors have explained, who insist that “it is not out of danger.” In the ninth medical part, published at the last minute, they reveal that this Saturday has had a respiratory crisis. In addition, it has needed a blood transfusion to face the lack of platelets related to anemia.

«The state of the Holy Father remains critical, so, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis has presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which has also required the application of oxygen to high flow. Today’s blood tests also showed platelet, associated with anemia, which required the administration of hemotransfusions. The Holy Father continues alert and has spent the day in an armchair, although with more pain than yesterday. At the moment, the forecast is reserved, ”recites the statement.

Doctors are trying to understand the cause of these new difficulties and assess how it is responding to pharmacological therapy and conclude that the “prognosis is reserved”, that is, they cannot predict how it will evolve.

The Pope feeds autonomously, and does not need to receive oxygen assistance all the time. This Saturday has needed a little more to face the crisis. The analyzes have shown that they lack platelets, and doctors have opted for a transfusion.









The most complicated day

The statement lets us understand that until now it has been the most complicated day of this convalescence, the ninth day that passes in the Gemelli Polyclinic. The Pope has not been able to work and perhaps either receives communion.

The picture presented by the doctors corresponds to the “complex” situation that doctors already mentioned at the press conference this Friday at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital and mentioned in the successive medical parts of this week.