The Vatican has reported that Pope Francis, admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital since Friday, February 14, has spent a “quiet night” and has taken breakfast. On Wednesday night, doctors finally diagnosed him with a “bilateral pneumonia” and according to the last medical part their clinical conditions “following a complex clinical picture.”

To complicate the situation, the treatment he received with Cortisona while he was at home hinders the current prognosis of the Pontiff. The spokesman for the Holy See explained it yesterday, in a tone, however, which is not pessimistic, and twice repeats the word “complex.”

From the Gemelli it is filtered that the Pope breathes autonomously, although it is likely to be receiving oxygen to alternate moments, as they usually treat patients with respiratory infections.

Francisco, 88, is in the medicalized apartment reserved for the pontiffs on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Hospital. It is its fourth convalescence in this center, the second due to respiratory causes. On March 29, 2023, the Pope had to be admitted for this reason, and received the medical discharge four days later, April 1. On that occasion, in private conversations he revealed that he had been a pneumonia.









