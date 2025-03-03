

03/03/2025



Updated at 08: 16h.





“Pope Francis has rested well all night,” explains Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, in the medical part published early on Monday. The Pontiff has already spent 17 nights admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome.

The doctors were moderately optimistic this Sunday night and even some Vatican sources considered the danger created by the respiratory crisis last Friday that made a bronchaspiration maneuver. In any case, they continued to “complex” the clinical picture and stressed that the Pope is not out of danger.

The doctors were happy because last night the Pope had no fever or symptoms of infection. That is why they removed the “mechanical ventilation” and just put nasal cannulas for “high flow oxygen therapy.”

“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have also remained stable today,” recited the medical part of this Sunday, March 2. «The Pope has not needed non -invasive mechanical ventilation, but only oxygen therapy to high flows; It is apiratic. Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis is still reserved, ”he added.









To help get an idea of ​​how the Pope is, the statement stressed that yesterday the Pontiff left his room to attend the Mass with some doctors and nurses, and who also received the visit of the number two and three of the Holy See, the Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the substitute for the State Secretariat, Edgar Peña Parra.