Pope Francis has left the hospital. The 86-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church was operated on for a hernia last week. The pope has been working from the hospital for the past few days.

At the beginning of June, the pope was also in the hospital for a check-up. In May he canceled audiences because he had a fever.

At the end of March, the head of the Catholic Church was also hospitalized due to respiratory problems due to bronchitis. He was fired three days later. “I’m still alive and have to sleep for four days now,” he joked as he left the hospital. When asked by journalists if he was afraid, he replied in the negative when he left and praised the hospital and staff.

The health problems led to questions about how long the pope plans to stay in office. He has said he may step down if his health fails, but said he would not stop for the time being before his hospitalization. He was mainly referring to his mental health. Francis’ predecessor Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 for health reasons. That was very unusual because a pope usually remains in office for the rest of his life. See also Brazil records 42 deaths and more than 10,000 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours