The Holy See reported that the pope has a respiratory infection, but that a case of Covid-19 has been ruled out | Photo: EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis was taken this Wednesday (29) to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for tests that, according to the Vatican at first, were scheduled, but the Italian press and the press service of the Holy See reported that the situation is more delicate than initially reported.

The Holy See released a bulletin in which it reported that Francis had a respiratory infection and is hospitalized.

“After examinations, it was found that the Pontiff has a respiratory infection (Covid 19 infection is excluded), which will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy,” he said.

The Italian press also reported that Francis had “breathing difficulties” in the late morning and had to go to the medical center by ambulance.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper explained that it would be a matter of “heart problems and breathing difficulties”, but that the situation, for the time being, “is not worrying”.

After Wednesday’s traditional audience, the pope allegedly experienced breathing difficulties that Vatican doctors found alarming, according to Il Messaggero newspaper.

Due to the hospitalization, security guards were alerted to spend the night on the tenth floor of the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli, reserved for pontiffs, added other Italian press vehicles.