Argentine Pope Jorge Bergoglio, 84, has started a diet to lose eight kilos that doctors want you to abide by without compromise, in order to ease the burden of your excess weight on your joints. No urgent operation is necessary, as published by some Spanish media, to reduce inflammation of the sciatic nerve It causes him severe pain and has forced him to cancel ceremonies and meetings.

The newspaper “Il Messaggero” in Rome published the news that served as a step to deny the version that a surgical intervention was “urgent”, version of some Spanish media.

Seated. Francisco has suffered from sciatica for many years and has a conspicuous limp in his right leg. Photo: EFE

Francisco suffers for many years of sciatica and limps showy of his right leg. When he was cardinal archbishop of Buenos Aires, he received care from specialists from Rome, who applied massages and gave him cycles of physiotherapy that allowed him to “throw avanti”. Also in Buenos Aires, of course, he had trusted doctors who treated him.

The exacerbation of sciatica It had been observed in recent months in the pontiff’s faltering path, which forced him to renounce the end of the year rites, such as the Te Deum mass and the New Year’s celebration.

He also had to be replaced in the mass of the day of the word and in the celebration of Vespers in the Basilica of San Pablo.

Always due to the very strong pains of sciatica, he had to suspend the annual meeting with the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the Vatican, a very important occasion because the Pope reviews the main world conflicts and critical situations in the international order.

Bergoglio continued personally singing the Angelus at noon on Sundays, which due to the pandemic pronounce without audience from the Vatican Apostolic Library, broadcast to the whole world on television.

He also continues with the audiences at the Casa de Santa Marta, where he is staying, and at the Apostolic Palace. In the general audiences, which are also held with the presence of the faithful very reduced due to the plague of the corona virus, Francisco remains seated or standing when reading some texts.

The Vatican doctors and some specialists who are attending him have subjected him to X-rays and controls that excluded injuries to the spine and other complications.

The cure includes new cycles of physiotherapy and the “iron diet” to make him lose the 8 kilos that you have left over, reports Franca Giansoldati, the correspondent for “Il Messaggero”.

Vatican, correspondent