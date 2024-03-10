Pope Francis: “God forgives everyone”. But he doesn't and exiles married priests

The Dad in the parish the faithful confess: “God always forgive and forgive everything.” Francis in the Roman church of Saint Pio V for the Lenten initiative “24 Hours for the Lord”.

Applause and greetings in the churchyard for the Pontiff, then a sober ceremony, during which the Pope, for about half an hour, confessed to a group of men and women: “The leprosy of the Sin have stained our beauty, let us purify ourselves from dishonesty and falsehood.”

To confessors: “We always grant forgiveness to those who ask for it. Let's put forgiveness back at the center of the Church”. The journalist Salvatore Cernuzio on Vatican News describes that “recovering from the flu that had struck him in recent days, the Pope is Saint Pius V, a church in the Aurelia area of ​​Rome not even ten minutes from the Vatican, dedicated to the holy Pontiff, protagonist of the Council of Trent.

Francis celebrates the eleventh edition of 24 Hours for the Lord, the prayer initiative that every Lent sees the Bishop of Rome administer – and, in the past, also receive – the sacrament of Reconciliation. The image, always suggestive, of the Pope who, in a corner, sitting on a chair, confesses nine faithful – both men and women – is the one that most characterizes this now traditional event”.

The International Movement of married priests comments on the news: “It is good to reaffirm the infinite mercy of God, but then it must be lived concretely within the Church. Bergoglio for years it has closed all doors to married priests and discriminates against them by distancing them from the ministry and priestly service.”