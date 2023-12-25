Home page politics

“We think of Palestine, of Israel, of Ukraine”: The head of the Catholic Church gives his blessing for Christmas today.

Vatican City – Pope Francis will announce this year's Christmas message this Monday from 12 p.m. From the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, the 87-year-old Catholic church leader addressed the faithful around the world and then gave the solemn blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (“to the city and the world”).

In his Christmas message last year, Francis unsuccessfully called for an end to the “senseless war” in Ukraine. This year, in addition to the war in Ukraine, Christmas will also be marked by Israel war overshadowed.

Pope at Christmas mass in Rome: “Our hearts are in Bethlehem this evening”

Against the backdrop of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas, Pope Francis called for peace on Sunday. “Our hearts are tonight in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is still repelled by the doomed logic of war, by the noise of weapons that, even today, prevents him from finding a home in the world,” he said in the Christmas mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

In his sermon to the approximately 6,500 believers who celebrated Christmas Eve with him in Rome, Pope Francis mentioned neither Israel nor the Gaza Strip. But he made numerous allusions to violence and war.

God does not “break in with limitless power”; he does not defeat injustice “from above with violence, but from below with love,” said Francis. In his weekly Angelus prayer, he had previously emphasized that “we are close to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from war – we think of Palestine, of Israel, of Ukraine.” (AFP/frs)