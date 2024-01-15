Pope Francis warns the government about weapons through the Child Jesus and Leonardo

We know well Fabio Fazio and last night there was yet another confirmation that it is not journalism, in fact he removed himself from the Order to advertise, but a cloying partisan entertainment between the suburban mystic and the choreographic andante.

The occasion was that of the second “coming” of Pope francesco. With Pope Francis Fazio gives the best, that is, the worst, of himself.

L'interview last night was just one long and also boring series of questions pre-packaged that ranged from theodicy to parish catechism, garnished with feel-good molasses two fingers high.

The episode started with the usual Giannini – Cuccocrea couplewith the latter giving a tired little political lesson while at least the former also made some interesting considerations on the state of confusion of the Democratic Party.

The news given by the Roman journalist was also fundamental that there were – perhaps friends told her – also “French fascists” Acca Larenzia.

Burioni, however, was quickly liquidated and then the main course arrived.

When Fazio goes into “Pope mode” his little eyes light up, he levitates from the ground, tears begin to flow and mystical ecstasy begins.

He stutters more than usual, he gets emotional, he scratches his now faded beard and you can see that if he could grab the Pope he would kiss him all over and make him a “object of love”, to put it like the Cardinal Fernandez.

He is an expert “papologist”. She knows everything about him. He confidently recites his anecdotes, wants to know how he spends his time but also has theological questions.

In short, last night's interview was a soup of obviousness which showed – as on other occasions – only one host inclined towards the illustrious guest.

For his part Francis spent almost all of his time speaking against war and weaponswhich seems to be what Luigi Di Maio's unflinching note “against poverty” says.

This seemed unusual to the public precisely because of the Pontiff's suspicious insistence on the topic. But if you think about it, there is a connection.

The Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome, owned by the Vatican, has given up one and a half million euros offered by Leonardo, an Italian public company.

Euronews reports:

“According to the leaders of the hospital, owned by the Vatican, the 'donation is inappropriate' in a time when the world is grappling with bloody wars that Pope Francis denounces every day. A complaint that extends to war industrieswho make profits from the sale of armaments.”

So here's the mystery explained. The Pope criticizes Leonardo to criticize the centre-right government guilty of “provide weapons” in the ongoing wars.

In fact then, after a long time in which he had moved on pro-Italy positions on the issue of migrants he has come back to beat us up. Evidently a clear message to Meloni that she wants something, perhaps funds for the Caritas of the PNRR which the Cardinal Zuppi he asks every day.

The remaining time Bergoglio instead spent talking about forgiveness and the fact that everyone must forgive.

Maybe he could start with the Cardinal Burkea conservative, whose room and board he took away for having contradicted him on theological issues and with the poor Father Georgformer private secretary of Benedict XVI, whom Pope Francis has been bullying for a year and who sent him back to Black Forest without assignment.

Yesterday we talked about the possibility, indeed remote, that Fazio would ask the Pope a question about the scandal of the cardinal at the head of the Holy Office, Fernandez, who writes porno books but as usual FF couldn't make it.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis, from gay blessings to porn books. The scandals at Fazio

When he had to deal with the topic he began to squirm particularly and stutter, he took it from afar, from Cain and Abel so to speak, and in a Christian Democrat miracle which would have made even the Aldo Moro of parallel convergences blush, made it clear that he wanted to touch on the topic of the blessing of gay couples. Of course the Pope knew the questions beforehand and simply said that if one does not agree with a measure – namely the gay blessing– it would have been enough for him to say it and it would have been explained to him why.

He obviously doesn't think so leader of the African bishops who instead got a quick reverse from the Vatican on the topic.

Fazio's attitude was reminiscent – with fewer little angels on leave – of that with Gino Cecchettin to whom he was unable to ask the banal question whether the Twitter/X profile used for sexist and shameful posts about women was his or not.

READ ALSO: Father Georg meets Pope Francis: winds of peace in the Vatican?

Subscribe to the newsletter

