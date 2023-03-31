Pope Francis “freezes” the crows of the Conclave: Twitter checks against the “haters”

Pope francesco he has recovered, he is better and tomorrow he will leave the Gemelli hospital in Rome. However, on the eve of the long-awaited return, there were already those who hoped for an acceleration on the “maneuvers of the Conclave“, never really, according to press sources, interrupted. Bergoglio however, directly from Twitter, seems to have “frozen” any kind of rumors: “The trials and hardships of life – lived in faith – help purify the heart, make it more humble and therefore more willing to open up to God”.

READ ALSO: The Pope is improving but the secret Conclave has already begun. War in the Church

The Vatican however reassures that the Pope is better and will receive the President of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krysto. The audience in the Vatican at 10. Furthermore, on Sunday he will be in St. Peter’s Square for the Palm Mass. This was confirmed by the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni: “I can confirm that, since he is expected to leave the hospital tomorrow, the Pope is expected to be present in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday for the Eucharistic celebration of Palm Sunday, Passion of the Gentleman”.

The trials and hardships of life – lived in faith – help purify the heart, make it more humble and therefore more willing to open itself to God. #Lent — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_it) March 31, 2023

The Pope at Gemelli visits children hospitalized in Oncology

Plus, “this afternoon Pope Francis visited the children hospitalized in the pediatric oncology department of the hospital A. Gemelli” in Rome, where he is hospitalized, “bringing them rosaries, chocolate eggs and copies of the book ‘Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea. During the visit, which lasted about half an hour, the Pope imparted the sacrament of baptism to a baby, named Miguel Angel, who was only a few weeks old. At the end he returned to his department”, reads the note. Tomorrow Bergoglio will return to the Vatican. The Pope, in a video released by the Vatican during the visit to the children of Oncology, appears in good shape and smiling in the act of bless a child.

Subscribe to the newsletter

