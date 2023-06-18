Pope Francis returns to recite the Angelus with the faithful after a week’s break due to his health conditions. To the 15,000 present in St. Peter’s Square, first of all, he thanks him because there have been so many messages of good wishes that have arrived in the hospital in recent days. “I would like to express my gratitude to those who, during my hospitalization at the Gemelli Polyclinic, showed me affection, concern and friendship, and assured me of the support of prayer. This human and spiritual closeness was of great help and comfort to me Thank you all, thank you, thank you from the heart!”, says Pope Francis greeted by applause punctuated by “Long live the Pope!”, “Long live the Pope!”. The voice is still weak but Francis is on his feet, he is well, and does not just read the prepared text. Like when, praying for the victims of the Aegean, he lifts his eyes from the sheet to denounce: “It seems that the sea was calm”. He reiterated that he felt “great sadness and so much pain”. “I renew my prayers for those who have lost their lives and I implore”, he used the very verb to implore, “that everything possible is always done to prevent similar tragedies”.



