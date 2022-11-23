The leadership of the philanthropic strand of the Roman Catholic Church was dismissed this Tuesday, 22, by Pope Francis. The reason was the accusation that such people were bullying employees and humiliating them.

The measure involved executives from Caritas Internationalis (CI). The institution is headquartered in the Vatican, and has the presence of 162 Catholic organizations, and they work to help social services, which operate in more than 200 countries.

The decision was taken and published by the Vatican’s press office, and it disengages people from the CI executive level. Such people were responsible for commanding more than a million employees and volunteers around the world. According to a note from the department that supervises CI’s work, a review of the work environments with professionals in psychology was carried out, and the presence of malaise and poor management practices at the headquarters was verified.

In an interview with Reuters, new and old employees reported cases of verbal abuse, favoritism and mismanagement in HR, which led to several workers leaving their posts. “Real deficiencies were identified in administration and procedures, seriously undermining teamwork and staff morale,” the cabinet said in a statement.

“No evidence emerged of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety, but other important themes and areas of urgent attention emerged from the committee’s work,” it added.