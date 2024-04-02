Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Pope Francis used harsh words against Benedict's former confidant Georg Gänswein. (Collage from archive images) © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo // IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Pope Francis is drawing attention to himself with harsh criticism. It is directed against Benedict's confidant Georg Gänswein.

Rome – Pope Francis and his predecessor Benedict maintained a good relationship during his lifetime. But since the death of the German pontiff, there has been a huge rift between Benedict's former private secretary Georg Gänswein and Francis. The Argentinean now fired a new volley towards the banished German.

Pope Francis accused Benedict's confidant Gänswein of a “lack of humanity”. The current pontiff found these harsh words in a new book of interviews that will be published in Spanish this Wednesday. In it, the 87-year-old accuses Benedict's former private secretary of having “used” the German Pope. He was referring to the fact that Gänswein had published a book immediately after Benedikt's death on New Year's Eve 2022.

Last year, Francis transferred the archbishop back to Germany after many years in Rome and thus more or less banished him from Rome without giving him a new real task in Germany. Previously, Gänswein had not been given new tasks in Rome either.

In the interview book “El Sucesor” (“The Successor”) by the Spanish Vatican correspondent Javier Martínez-Brocal, the Pope also accused Gänswein of spreading untruths. “This is very sad,” said the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. “But it hurt me that Benedict was used. The book was published on the day of the funeral, which I found to be a lack of nobility and humanity.” The relationship between the Argentine Pope and Gänswein (67) has been strained for many years.

After Benedict's resignation in 2013, Gänswein was his closest confidant and looked after the pontiff emeritus for almost ten years. Immediately after his death, he published a book called “Nothing but the Truth,” which briefly made it to number one on the non-fiction bestseller list in Germany. However, there has also been a lot of criticism from other quarters. For example, the German Curia Cardinal Walter Kasper said: “It would have been better to remain silent.” After leaving Rome, Gänswein, who was born in the Black Forest, is now living again in his home diocese of Freiburg. But he recently returned to Rome for a mass.

In the interview book, Francis – whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio – also reports on the conclave in 2005, in which the then Curial Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected pope as the first German in many centuries. Accordingly, some other cardinals had a plan at the time to block Ratzinger's election by positioning Bergoglio against him and then pushing through another candidate. The then Archbishop of Buenos Aires also received 40 of 115 votes in the conclave. However, he then declared his resignation, so that the way was clear for Ratzinger. After Benedict's resignation in 2013, Bergoglio was elected as his successor.

