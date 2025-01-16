This Thursday, Pope Francis fell in his own residence and suffered a bruise on his forearm that forced him to immobilize his arm. The Vatican announced this late this morning. There are no changes to his agenda for now.

«This morning, due to a fall at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis suffered a bruise on his right forearm, without fractures. The arm has been immobilized as a precautionary measure,” explained Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Francisco already had a fall on December 6, which caused a visible bruise on his neck. “The hematoma is a consequence of a bruise on Friday morning, when he hit his chin on the nightstand,” the Holy See then explained, challenging the rumors. On this occasion, the Pontiff’s spokespersons made the injury public before rumors of the accident spread.

Despite the fall, the Pope has held five work meetings. Among others, he has met with the president of the World Committee for Food Security, Nosipho Nausca-Jean Jezile; with Alvaro Lario, who presides over the International Fund for Agricultural Development; with Argentine seminarians, and with a group of Shia Muslims from Albania.









At the end of November, the Pope asked for prayers from the “Italian Motorcycle Federation” because “my work is accelerated and my motorcycle is old and does not work well.”