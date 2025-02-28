Before being hospitalized for double pneumonia, Pope Francis faced the firm resistance of some of his own cardinals on how to cover a growing gap in Vatican’s finances.

In fact, three days before its hospitalization, Francisco ordered the creation of a new high -level commission to promote donations to the headquarters of the Catholic Church, which has 1.4 billion members.

The new donation commission for the Holy See, announced by the Vatican on Wednesday while Francisco spent his thirteenth day in the hospital, was formed after the Pope faced the opposition to his proposals for budget cuts of the Vatican from within the Roman curia.

In a closed door meeting held at the end of last year, the department leaders of the Vatican, including high -ranking cardinals, were contrary to the cuts and the desire of the Argentine Pope to seek external financing to solve the deficit, according to two officials to Reuters.









Francisco, known for working until exhaustion, has continued to direct the Vatican from the hospital, since daily appointments are announced that require their approval.

He has been trying to patch the budget for several years. He has cut the salary of the cardinals three times since 2021 and demanded a “zero deficit” program in September. But their efforts seem to have had little impact. Although the Vatican has not published a complete budget report since 2022, the last set of accounts, approved in mid -2024, included a deficit of 83 million euros (87 million dollars), the two sources said.

The Vatican, in deficit

Although the Vatican has operated with deficit for years, re -evaluating the accounts and resorting to the dividends of its investment income, the lag has grown significantly in recent years. In 2022, the deficit declared by the Vatican was 33 million euros.

To the budgetary concerns are added the increasing liabilities of the Vatican pension fund, which the Tsar of Vatican Finance estimated about 631 million euros in an interview granted to the media in 2022.

There has been no official update of this figure, but several people with privileged information told Reuters who believe it has shot.

“The budgetary problems will force the Vatican to do many things that he does not want to do,” said Reverend Tom Reese, a Jesuit priest and commentator who has written about the Vatican’s finances. The Vatican could have to limit his charity works or reduce his diplomatic presence in embassies around the world, he said about it.

When addressing budgetary problems in the recent meeting, the Pope suggested that the Vatican offices could seek external financing to balance their expenses or avoid staff cuts, according to the two officials who spoke with Reuters.

Several cardinals questioned the convenience of such a measure, arguing that it could trigger conflicts of interest to the Church, the sources said.