Pope Francis expressed his support, this Sunday, for people affected by floods caused by heavy rains in several regions of Brazil in recent weeks, during the traditional Sunday message in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“I express my closeness to people affected by heavy rains and floods in various regions of Brazil in recent weeks,” Francis said in an appearance from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking the square.

“I pray in particular for the victims and their families and for those who have lost their homes. May God sustain the efforts of all those who are bringing help,” he added.

Since the end of November, southern Bahia and northern Minas Gerais have faced the consequences of severe flooding, with houses, schools, hospitals and various infrastructure destroyed or damaged.

(With Associated Press)

