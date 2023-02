Pope Francis at the general audience on November 30, 2022, at the Vatican. | Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EFE/EPA

Pope Francis took advantage of this Sunday’s Angelus (12) to express his sadness at the condemnation of the Bishop of Matagalpa, Dom Rolando Álvarez, by the dictatorial government of Daniel Ortega. To the faithful of St. Peter’s Square, the pope said that from Nicaragua news has arrived that “saddens him a lot”.

“I cannot help remembering with concern the Bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, whom I love very much, sentenced to 26 years in prison, and also the people who were deported to the US. I pray for them and for all those who suffer in that dear nation. And I ask you for your prayers. Let us also ask the Lord, through the intercession of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, to open the hearts of political leaders and all citizens to the sincere search for peace, which is born of truth, justice, freedom and love and which is achieved through patient dialogue exercise. Let us pray together to Our Lady”, said the pope after the Angelus prayer.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez, symbol of resistance to the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, was sentenced on Friday (10) to 26 years and four months in prison and loss of Nicaraguan nationality. It is the longest applied to an opponent of the Sandinista regime since the government began a wave of repression, especially against representatives of the Catholic Church, starting last year.