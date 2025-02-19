This is shown by blood test values, which indicate less inflammation



02/19/2025



Updated at 7:27 p.m.





Pope Francis has experienced a “Mild improvement”according to the last statement issued by the Vatican, which describes the clinical status of the Holy Father as “stable.”

Blood analysis, evaluated by medical personnel, show a Less inflammation.

After breakfast, Francisco read some newspapers and then dedicated himself to his work with his closest collaborators. Before lunch he received the Eucharist. In the afternoon, he received the visit of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniwith whom he spent 20 minutes in private.