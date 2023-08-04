Pope: “Transsexuals are daughters of God”

Interviewed in Vida Nueva, the Pope recounts an episode that took place in the Vatican, stating that even trans “They are daughters of God“. “The first time a group of transsexuals came to the Vatican and they saw me, they went away crying, saying that I had given them my hand, a kiss. Like I’ve done something great with them. But they are daughters of God!”. The Pope then clarified: “An ideological pastoral care of the left or of the right or of the center is useless, it is already sick from the beginning and it hurts young people“. And he added: “I’m afraid of intellectual youth groups, of those who call young people to reflect and then fill them with strange ideas. With young people we must use the language of hands, because young people need to do things, and the language of legs, which is walking, not an aseptic laboratory”. In line with this theme, Francis also underlined that “we need normal seminarians, with their problems, who play football, who don’t go to neighborhoods to dogmatise”.

