Lionel Messi He has just received his eighth Ballon d’Or from France Football magazine. His award revived the old debate about the best footballer in history.

Right now the Pope Francisco He gave a report to the news program TG1, belonging to the Italian network RAI, and the presenter asked him the question about the best in history.

: “They have just awarded Messi the eighth Ballon d’Or. Who do you prefer: Messi or Maradona? “He told him.

Faced with this debate, the Supreme Pontiff surprised with his response: “I added to a third party: Pele”.

The Pope added: “These are the three that I have seen. Maradona, as a player, is great, but as a man he has failed. The poor guy has slipped with the court of those who flattered him and did not help him. He came to see me in my first year of pontificate and then the poor guy died at the end,” he said.

Then, he highlighted Messi, but stressed that his chosen one was the Brazilian. “It’s curious, many athletes end badly, also in boxing. Messi is very correct, a gentleman. But for me, of these three, the great lord is Pelé, with a heart… I have spoken with Pelé. I met him on a plane when he was in Buenos Aires, a man of such great humanity. All three are great, each one with his own specialty. “Messi is good at the moment, Pelé was good,” he said.

Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or this Monday, beating the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé and the Norwegian Erling Haaland, an award that he dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona. The Inter Miami footballer becomes the first winner of the award created in 1956 who does not play in Europe.

Messi, 36, won the award thanks to his contribution to Argentina’s victory in the World Cup in Qatar.

