Pope Francis during the August 23 general audience at the Vatican. | Photo: Maurizio Brambati/EFE

Pope Francis addressed young Catholics in Russia via videoconference and encouraged them to be “sowers of the seeds of reconciliation” in the midst of so many conflicts, although without directly mentioning the invasion of Ukraine. “I wish you, young Russians, the vocation to be artisans of peace in the midst of so many conflicts, in the midst of so many polarizations that exist on all sides, that haunt our world,” said the pontiff, addressing the participants of the X Meeting of Young Catholics of Russia, in the city of Saint Petersburg. “I invite you to be sowers of seeds, of seeds of reconciliation, small seeds that in this winter of war will not sprout for the time being in the frozen ground, but will blossom in a future spring”, Francis said.

In the speech, delivered on Friday but released this Saturday by the Holy See, no direct reference is made to the invasion of Ukraine, a conflict with which the pontiff is usually very cautious and on which he carries out a diplomatic mission in search of mediation. . However, after the message to young people, Francis answered some questions from young Russians and addressed the question of Ukraine in response to a girl. According to Fides Agency, the girl asked him how diplomacy should be used to overcome the conflict. “True diplomacy is not afraid of conflicts, but it does not encourage them: it takes conflicts and accompanies them, through dialogue and prayer. Understand the position of the other and also limit your mistakes. Diplomacy is not easy. Good diplomats do humanity a lot of good. It is not an easy job, but it is very fruitful”, replied Francisco. “And this is valid for the situation in Ukraine and for other countries. Diplomacy always builds, not destroys,” he added.

In his speech, the Argentine Pope also defended his idea of ​​an inclusive Church and assured that “the love of God is for everyone and the Church belongs to everyone”. “I dream of a Church where nobody is too much, where nobody is too much. Please, let the Church not be a customs to select who enters and who does not. No, everyone, everyone. Admission is free, ”he pointed out.